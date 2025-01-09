HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.27. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMMX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Invst LLC owned 0.10% of Immix Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

