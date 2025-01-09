Head to Head Review: SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) versus Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 23.01% 41.41% 22.43% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 0.00 SSP Group 0 1 0 2 3.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orion Oyj and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Oyj and SSP Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.29 billion 4.99 $234.64 million $1.26 18.06 SSP Group $4.35 billion 0.26 $9.94 million N/A N/A

Orion Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSP Group.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats SSP Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer. It also offers Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, the company provides veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; APIs for generic compounds and proprietary products, as well as contract manufacturing services; and markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. Further, the company has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize Amneal’s generic products. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.