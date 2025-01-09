Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €0.98 ($1.01) and last traded at €1.00 ($1.03). 380,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.01 ($1.05).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €0.93 and a 200-day moving average of €1.02.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.