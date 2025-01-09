Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 37.9% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 37.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,160,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 528,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

