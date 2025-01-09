Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 48.3% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 48.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. 599,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 426,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Hemostemix Trading Up 31.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.