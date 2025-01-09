HI (HI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $134,133.78

HI (HI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. HI has a total market capitalization of $548,479.74 and $134,133.78 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00005590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00005129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,214,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0001985 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $143,741.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

