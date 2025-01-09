High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCF opened at $6.51 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Insider Activity at High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,404.50. This trade represents a 231.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

