Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 198,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,576. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

