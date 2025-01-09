HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Critical Comparison

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hargreaves Lansdown and HIVE Digital Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 0.00 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 7 2 3.22

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 137.71%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and HIVE Digital Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies $124.87 million 3.50 -$51.21 million ($0.14) -22.29

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies -12.04% -10.78% -8.97%

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

