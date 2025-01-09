Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $244.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $220.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

