Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) Announces Investment Portfolio Update for Q4 2024

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, a Delaware-based company (NASDAQ: HRZN), disclosed its investment portfolio update for the three months concluding on December 31, 2024, in a press release dated January 8, 2025. The Company’s report, contained in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailed its investment activities during the mentioned quarter.

The information shared in Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, which includes the attached Exhibit 99.1 press release, is being provided for informational purposes and is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The information within this Form 8-K is not to be incorporated by reference into any future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless specifically referenced in those filings.

Regarding financial statements and exhibits, the Exhibits section of the report includes:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release of the Company dated January 8, 2025.

– Item 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

In the press release, the Company highlighted its investment portfolio activity for the specified period. This update signifies Horizon Technology Finance’s ongoing commitment to transparent communication with its investors and stakeholders. The quarter’s report portrays the Company’s strategic investment decisions and reflects its operational performance during the mentioned time frame.

For further pertinent financial details and information about Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s investment initiatives, interested parties can refer to the full Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or the Company’s official communications platform.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing investors with timely and relevant updates on its investment activities, reflecting its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

