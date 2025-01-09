Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.84. Iberdrola shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 173,415 shares.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

