ICON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.36 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. ICON has a market capitalization of $206.36 million and $21.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,054,418,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,840,381 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,054,351,188.3669 with 1,040,814,995.9711535 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19721633 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $12,486,354.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.