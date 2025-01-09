Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 504,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 669,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Iconic Minerals Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Iconic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.