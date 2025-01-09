Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 425,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 284,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.