Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – Should You Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) dropped 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 425,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 284,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

