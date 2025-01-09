iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 18,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 9,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

iMetal Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

