ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 168.7% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 168.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04). 61,345,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 11,133,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 168.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -322.40 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
