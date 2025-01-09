ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 168.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were up 168.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Approximately 61,345,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 11,133,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -322.40 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
