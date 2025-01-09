Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 3,011 shares traded.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

