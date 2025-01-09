indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $13,031.25 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $13,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at $107,314.95. The trade was a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Michael Wittmann sold 2,012 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $9,476.52.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $75,337.50.
indie Semiconductor Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of INDI opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.
View Our Latest Stock Report on indie Semiconductor
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than indie Semiconductor
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.