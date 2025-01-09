indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $13,031.25 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $13,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at $107,314.95. The trade was a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Wittmann sold 2,012 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $9,476.52.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $75,337.50.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of INDI opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 290.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,612 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $4,478,000. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,928 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

