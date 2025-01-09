Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Sells $19,655.55 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CFO Alethia Young sold 1,395 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $19,655.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,574.45. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

