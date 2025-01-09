Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $53,268.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $53,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,838 shares in the company, valued at $878,923.84. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mattias Eriksson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 65.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

