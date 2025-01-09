Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $14,834,576.95 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 500,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $14,834,576.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $245,106,646.90. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Andrew Houston sold 29,917 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $899,604.19.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00.
Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %
DBX stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,479.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.