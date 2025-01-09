Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $604,186.29 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $604,186.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,866,352.46. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of MDB stock opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.