Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Sells $61,032.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38.

On Monday, November 25th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42.

On Friday, November 8th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $514,411.60.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $406,646.46.

On Friday, October 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90.

Shares of PLTR opened at $68.23 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,500,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

