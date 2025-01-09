Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells $316,304.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $316,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,935.72. The trade was a 58.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ZYME opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
