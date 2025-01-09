iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 11,053 shares.The stock last traded at $68.67 and had previously closed at $69.40.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
