iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 11,053 shares.The stock last traded at $68.67 and had previously closed at $69.40.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

