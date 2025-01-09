iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 41 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.