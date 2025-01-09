iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 223,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 199,106 shares.The stock last traded at $73.00 and had previously closed at $72.83.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
