iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 223,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 199,106 shares.The stock last traded at $73.00 and had previously closed at $72.83.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,454,000 after acquiring an additional 804,213 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

