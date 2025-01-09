iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.05 and last traded at $72.17. Approximately 14,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

