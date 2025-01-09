Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $8.73 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 3.49% of Issuer Direct worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

