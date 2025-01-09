J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.45 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 277.40 ($3.41). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 272.40 ($3.35), with a volume of 7,547,510 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBRY

J Sainsbury Stock Down 3.2 %

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.45. The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21,666.67%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.