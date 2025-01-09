Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 6,600,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

