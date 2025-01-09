Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 6,600,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

