Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.60.

TSE AC opened at C$21.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

