Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 250,000 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,325,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,085,803.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $192,998.88.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

