JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $212.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.