JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $240.50 and last traded at $243.03. Approximately 8,671,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,210,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.17.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.10. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

