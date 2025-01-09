Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.76. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

Kambi Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.96.

About Kambi Group

(Get Free Report)

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.