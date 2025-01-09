KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. KBR has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. KBR’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KBR by 32.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

