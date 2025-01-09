KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 200,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 132,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 529,500 shares of KDA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$158,850.00. Insiders sold 712,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,600 in the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

