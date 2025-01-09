Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director William Charles Guinan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$75,200.00.

William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.93. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.88 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.06.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

