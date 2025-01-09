KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTAN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

Shares of TTAN opened at $99.80 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

