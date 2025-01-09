KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,714.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

