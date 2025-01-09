Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.5 %

KRC opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.