Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 3,786,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,889% from the average session volume of 190,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.71.
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
