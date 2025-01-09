Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

