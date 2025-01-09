Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 11.8 %

KRUS stock opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRUS. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $78.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

