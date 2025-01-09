Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.31). Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Personalis by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

