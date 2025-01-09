Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $14.87. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 61,565 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Lee Enterprises news, major shareholder Raghav Nath Bahl sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,075. This represents a 70.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lee Enterprises stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

